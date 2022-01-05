MAYFIELD, KY — With temperatures dropping, some folks in the Mayfield area are still without natural gas. That's leaving them to depend on heaters and generators to keep warm. Atmos Energy is working hard to repair gas lines for about 900 customers whose lines were damaged by the tornado.
As Sean Jones with Atmos explains, it's not a quick process. Houses near the corner of East Water Street and South 2nd Street can expect a warm change coming their way — just in time for cold weather.
"The customers here in Mayfield have already dealt with a lot. We want to make sure everything is good for them," Jones says.
Repairing gas lines is not a quick process, but it's taken weeks to get to this point. Jones says they're in phase three of five.
"We went from the least damaged, and we're going to the hardest hit. That's the direction that we're headed," says Jones.
By the end of the day, 160 customers can expect their gas to be restored.
It starts with disconnecting services and transitions to pressure tests and leak surveys.
"Once everything is deemed safe, we go house to house. We start relighting," says Jones.
Atmos is feeling the pressure as temperatures dip low, but the process can't be rushed.
"We want to make sure everything is safe before we ever introduce gas back on to a system. That is our main focus," says Jones.
They're warming homes one line at a time. There is a lot of cleanup happening in Mayfield. If more lines are hit during demolition efforts, that would hinder the process. Jones says it's important to call 811 before you dig.