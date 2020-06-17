OBION COUNTY, TN — A civil rights lawsuit is asking for $10 million in damages from Obion County and Union City, Tennessee, following the death of Sterling Higgins. Higgins died while in law enforcement custody in March 2019.
The lawsuit is claiming Higgins' Fourth and 14th Amendment rights were violated. It also lists several unlawful actions like excessive force, failure to adequately train personnel, and danger of restraint-related asphyxia. One of the lawyers representing the Higgins Estate, David Cooper, spoke with me about filing the lawsuit on their behalf. He thinks the way Higgins was treated in the Obion County Jail is anther instance of misconduct by a law enforcement agency.
"The grabbing around the neck area, the cutting off of air circulation, and also just the amount that this took, to where either the person who was engaged in the hold could have backed off, or someone, one of the officers beside or near, could have intervened," Cooper said.
The lawsuit goes on to say, "officers knew, or should have known, Higgins was suffering from a medical or mental health crisis."
"It just speaks to the fact that an option certainly was, again, with the signs and symptoms that he was exhibiting, that crisis intervention, some sort of mental health counseling, taking him to the hospital seemed to have been the first course of action as opposed to taking him down to the jail," Cooper said.
Further, the lawsuit claims, "law enforcement ignored his ongoing serious medical needs, including his "obvious paranoid and/or delusional state of mind" and his loss of consciousness." Cooper believes the case reflects a bigger issue.
"As a society we need to look at more funding, more money, for mental health counseling," Cooper said. "Such a large percentage that police officers deal with on a day-in and day-out basis deal with mental health. The recipe, the treatment for that is not a jail cell, but to have mental health counseling."
The Obion County Sheriff's Office and Union City Police Department each told us to call back in the morning to get a comment from their chiefs. National media outlets CNN, NBC, and The New York Times were also unable to get comments from the sheriff's office and police department. Cooper expects to move to trial sometime next year.