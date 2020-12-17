PADUCAH— The COVID-19 pandemic is not the only wide-ranging health issue the US faces. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the opioid epidemic a public health emergency in 2017.
Community health organizations are still trying to get a handle on how to help people in our area. Kentucky has one of the highest opioid related death rates in the country.
At Turning Point Treatment Center in Paducah, the team has learned it takes a village to save anyone.
"When a individual walks in, a lot of times they need a little hope," Turning Point program director Shamike Stiles said. "Sometimes that does come in the form of finical assistance."
Stiles is celebrating a $900,000 federal grant that allows Turning Point to give monetary help to those who need it. The grant was awarded by the Comprehensive Opioid Stimulant and Substance Abuse Program. Turning Point, as well as other addiction related programs in eight west Kentucky counties will benefit from the money. The Purchase District Health Department is in charge of the grant money, and it will go to limited-time housing assistance, job searching and more for newly drug recovered people.
Stiles said when federal and state leaders lend a hand it saves lives.
Saving lives is what the state attorney general's office is trying to do in the fight against opioids.
Daniel Cameron on the opioid epidemic in Kentucky
"The role in this office is really to find resources in programs and pilot programs to help alleviate some of the pain that we've seen because of the epidemic of drugs," said Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
Cameron is talking with TV stations statewide about his first year in office. He touts ongoing litigation with drug companies and future settlements. His office gave the McCracken County Sheriff's Department thousands of at-home drug disposal packets. Sheriff Matt Carter said they were helpful.
Cameron said they've had a hard time quantifying the impact of the drug disposal packets.
""It's hard to find some of the reporting because of the pandemic, but we have seen a little bit of an increase in overdoses," Cameron said. He attributes that to the pandemic and people being isolated at home unable to get help.
Stiles says having the chief law enforcement officer in the state talking about opioids helps.
"We can start talking about substance abuse being a health issue, or a mental health issue, not just a criminal justice issue," she said.
Cameron on the Breonna Taylor case
Cameron also spoke with Local 6 about the Breonna Taylor case. He was thrust into the national spotlight after he became the special prosecutor in the case.
Taylor was shot in her home in Louisville during a police raid. One officer was charged with wanton endangerment in the case, but not because of her death.
Since the officer's indictment, Cameron has come under scrutiny for not immediately revealing his office only recommended one charge to the grand jury for the officers actions.
Local 6 asked Cameron if he believes it would have made a difference for the public's trust in him if he had stated that immediately when he announced the grand jury decision during a news conference.
"Well look, I think that in terms of what we were supposed to do in terms of information that could be talked about, as long as anyone can remember, grand jury proceedings are secret, and trying to abide by that rule," Cameron said.
Brett Hankison is the former Louisville police officer charged in connection to the raid and shooting. He pleaded not guilty to the charges of wanton endangerment.
Cameron on public meetings
Cameron has been criticized by some groups for attempting to weaken Kentucky's open meetings and open records laws.
We asked Cameron about his stance on returning to in-person public meetings.
"We want to do in this office what's consistent with CDC guidelines," Cameron said. "Allowing people to get back to work, his last year has been difficult for families all across the commonwealth. And so I am very sensitive to that, and so to the extent we can in all sectors of public life and in in our private life, we need to get this this commonwealth going again and opening things back up."