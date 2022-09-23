MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Thursday was the third day in an internal investigation at Marshall County Schools.
Local 6 reported Monday that the school board hired an outside attorney to lead the investigation.
A special session school board meeting Thursday hosted yet another executive session to possibly lead to the appointment, discipline or removal of an individual employee.
However, there were no action items taken after the executive session ended.
Dozens showed up for the meeting and waited for an update on the investigation from the executive session.
Two executive sessions happened in Monday. Attorney Chip Adams clarified that the first executive session's purpose was to hire him.
The second was to discuss personnel.
Adams said he has been talking to personnel from different schools in the district regarding the investigation.
He said this is not a worst-case scenario, and children are not in danger. He also said he can't predict how long this investigation will take.
Adams said his goal is to be as objective as possible.
"That's one of the toughest things about being a lawyer for an organization," he said. "Sometimes you get to tell people that things are going well, and other times you have to be the bearer of bad news."
Marshall County Schools Superintendent Steve Miracle did attend the meeting. We got in touch with him via email, and he said he is "not at liberty to discuss anything."