MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — An ongoing investigation into an animal abuse case has some concerned about the charges possible for the suspect.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department says 21-year-old Latavious Frazier dragged a dog by her leash, grabbed her by her scruff, made her cry and kicked her.
Eventually, Frazier was found squatting in the basement of an apartment building.
The dog was found dead, its body hidden behind appliances.
Right now, in Kentucky the torture of a dog or cat is a class A misdemeanor for the first offense and a class D felony for each offense after that.
That means the abuser can be in jail for up to five years if convicted.
However, for now, Frazier is only charged with second-degree cruelty to animals. Before additional charges are filed, deputies and officials say they have to make sure the proof is there for the investigation.
Jarried Griffin and Steven Cheswick are with Paducah Public Works.
While working on Jefferson Street during their shift, they say they saw Frazier abusing the dog.
They called 911, the Paducah Police Department, McCracken County Animal Control and the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.
“He just completely disregarded me and him both telling him that the dog's not breathing and that he's choking the dog to death, and he honestly didn't seem like he had any remorse whatsoever,” Griffin says.
McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman says deputies need to get more evidence, specifically concerning the dog’s death.
He says the cause of the dog’s death still needs to be determined.
“We have to charge based on what we know and what we can prove,” Norman says. “Prosecutors have an ethical duty to only charge with what they believe will lead to a conviction.”
McCracken County Attorney Cade Foster says his office is taking steps to make sure it fills in the missing pieces in the investigation.
That means holding off on possible additional charges until all the facts are known.
“Looking at the injuries to the animal, talking with the veterinarian's office to determine if the cause of death was what the individual did to it or if it's a natural cause,” Foster says. “We just don't know at this point.”
Cheswick says he knows he did the right thing by calling the authorities.
“It's just the right thing, the loving and caring thing to do to try to help save an animal,” Cheswick says.
After Griffin and Cheswick called authorities, deputies say Frazier was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Jail.