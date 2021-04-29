MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department and Animal Control are investigating abuse of dozens of animals on a property in the county Wednesday night.
Detective Sarah Martin says more than 100 neglected animals are on the property on Broyles Avenue in McCracken County.
Martin says at least 40 dogs have been kept inside a home on the property in cages or locked inside closets. Because the dogs were locked in, they had to use their crates as bathrooms. The property is a maze of mud, kennels, and trailers used to hold the animals.
"Not only is it emotionally heart wrenching to see animals, just helpless little animals," Martin says. "It's dangerous, because it's dark. There's no electricity. You don't know what you're stepping on."
The other animals include horses, goats, turtles, and pigs. Martin says they were all living in horrible conditions and often didn't have food.
The sheriff's department called in Guardians of Rescue to help them get the animals off of the property. James Houchins, with the rescue group, says their goal is to nurse the animals back to health.
"Once everyone turns around the rescues, which we're not putting out right now, but those rescues will be posting these dogs for adoption," Houchins said. "They'll find homes, they'll be sleeping on couches — not in campers, not in the mud — and they'll never live like this again."
All of the animals have been surrendered to McCracken County Animal Control.
The sheriff's office arrested David Howery on a charge of second-degree cruelty to animals.
He was jailed inside the McCracken County Jail.
This story was originally published at 5:16 p.m. Wednesday, and has been updated with additional details Wednesday night.