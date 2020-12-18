WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Thursday, investigators searched to find anything that might help them figure out what led to the murder of 11-year-old Jade Marie Beasley. The child was found stabbed to death in her home on Songbird Road on Dec. 5.
The search was conducted by the Williamson County Sheriff's Department and Illinois State Police. Authorities searched along Songbird Road, Khoury League Road, Fietsam Road, Norman Road, and Route 13 in Marion.
It's unclear what the law enforcement officers were looking for, or if they found anything. The Williamson County Sheriff's office says they will release details about what came of the search in the coming days.
Julia Elaine Bevely was arrested and charged in connection to Beasley's murder. Bevely lived with Beasley and her father. At this point, investigators and the State's Attorney's Office say they don't know what the motive was in the murder. Investigators have said Bevely initially claimed she saw a man leaving the home before she found the girl dead inside the residence.