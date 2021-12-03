WEST KENTUCKY — Usually this time of year we're telling you about an increase in porch thefts and break ins, but this year — so far — is different.
Multiple agencies tell Local 6 this year thefts across the board are down by as much as 50%, and that includes porch thefts.
Police and sheriff's deputies in McCracken and Marshall counties believe there are several reasons behind the trend, including the help of a handy front door gadget.
They've noticed more people installing front porch or doorbell cameras. In some cases those who have been victims of theft say they never want to be in that position again.
"It upset us," said Taylor Underhill. She lives in McCracken County. "It wasn't about the money, it was the fact someone came into our property and stole stuff from our porch."
She said she feels safer now that they've installed two cameras outside their home.
"We feel much safer," she said. "We work hard to buy our kids presents, and we don't want them stolen."
"Right now, from last year theft is down, depending on the type, between 30% and 50%," said Chief Deputy Ryan Norman with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.
He said cameras may be one reason why.
"They are a deterrent," he said. "Not only that, but they help us solve crimes, too."
He said from your front porch to your car you can help keep crime out of Christmas by doing a few simple things.
"Whether you have cameras or not, keep your porch well lit. Also, schedule deliveries for when you will be home," Norman said.
He also said communicating with your neighbors is key when it comes to theft around your home or neighborhood.
Meanwhile, if you're shopping at the mall, make sure and keep purchases in your trunk — never in plain site. As for inside your home, remember to draw the blinds and curtains so that gifts are not visible.
Norman said increased patrols have also helped to deter crime. Authorities also believe more people home due to changes brought on by COVID-19 is another reason holiday crimes have remained down this season.