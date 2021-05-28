MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — There is a renewed focus on safety behind the wheel after two crashes on Interstate 24 in McCracken County caused injuries and one death Wednesday.
AAA says traffic is expected to increase 60% compared to last year from Thursday through Monday.
An estimated 37 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more this Memorial Day weekend. Road safety is a big concern.
Traveler Amanda Ward said you need to be aware of your surroundings.
"Being aware, being awake, not driving when I'm tired. We stop now when I get tired," said Ward. "Driving a big truck as a female, it tends to be a little more difficult to keep it on the road."
She stopped by Whitehaven Welcome Center in Paducah with her daughters and two dogs to rest.
Her family is traveling along I-24 as they wrap up an annual road trip.
She hasn't seen more traffic than usual, but she is seeing more construction zones.
"Farther south it's a little less signage for construction, coming up to construction, but the farther we go north the and back west, it seems to be better. But I do appreciate them maintaining the roads," Ward said.
There are signs along I-24 alerting drivers to construction zones heading to Illinois, including one marking a speed limit change from 65 to 55.
The view from an overpass in Metropolis, Illinois, showed more than one hundred vehicles backed up on I-24.
Local law enforcement agencies are asking drivers to leave space in front and behind them to help avoid crashes.
Ward said with so many families out, you need to be aware and do your part to protect others. She said she’s seen several distracted drivers during her road trip.
"We see a lot of people that we pass that is swerving or on their phone. We actually even saw somebody watching a video while they were driving," said Ward. "So I would say just be very aware of what you're doing and where you are."
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the work zone at I-24 Paducah exit 4 that includes a restriction for eastbound I-24 traffic will remain in place through the holiday. It includes a closure of the eastbound entry ramp from U.S. 60 at exit 4.
Drivers are reminded to put their phones down, keep their eyes on the road, follow the speed limit and be alert about what's going on in front of and behind them.
KYTC has sponsored a proposal to add a third lane to I-24 between exits 11 and 3, which is the area where Wednesday’s major crashes occurred. The project is estimated to cost $43 million. It is still too early to see if the state will approve the cabinet's plan.