LYON COUNTY, KY — A trial date has been set for a former west Kentucky city clerk and her husband accused of stealing thousands in taxpayer dollars.
Former Kuttawa City Clerk Katie Harrison and her husband, Clayton Harrison, are accused of stealing more than $12,600 in taxpayer money by forging checks from the city’s bank account.
The Harrisons were in Lyon County Circuit Court Monday afternoon for pretrial conference — a step in the legal process that allows judges, prosecutors and defense attorneys to address issues such as motions, evidence discovery, and plea offers before a case moves to trial.
Circuit Court Judge C.A. Woodall III set a trial date for May 14, 2020. Their respective attorneys also made motions asking for bond reduction. The judge said he will consider the motions, but did not take action on them.
The former clerk is facing 24 counts of second degree forgery, as well as a count of evidence tampering and a count of abuse of public trust greater than $10,000 but less than $100,000. Her husband faces 10 counts of second degree forgery. Additionally, they each face a count of theft by unlawful taking of $10,000 or more but less than $1 million and a count of theft by failure to make required disposition of property.
The Harrisons will be back in court for another hearing in December.
