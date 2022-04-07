WICKLIFFE, KY — The primary election in Kentucky is a little more than a month away. It takes teams of poll workers to successfully pull it off.
Ballard County is searching to fill open precinct election officer positions.
Ballard County Clerk Katie Mercer says her office is specifically in need of Republican and independent poll workers.
Teddi Powell is a poll worker in Ballard County. She says it's important to make sure local people are helping out on Election Day.
"I like to have people from the community to do it," Powell says. "You don't want to walk into a poll place and it all be strangers. It's good for our community just to have community people."
Right now, counties throughout the Local 6 region are preparing for the primary.
For Ballard County in particular, that means looking for more precinct election officers.
"Anybody that's registered to vote can be a poll worker, so from 18 to majority of ours are over 60. So, that's the only qualification, and just be ready for a long day," Mercer says.
The county clerk says it's important for people to come out, especially to ensure that democracy can carry on at the local level.
"Exercise your right to vote," Mercer says. "I mean, we've had too many people who've died for our right to vote, and we can see over this world the people who were willing to die for that reason."
Powell says it's important to get young citizens to participate in the elections.
"We just need younger people," Powell says. "I know they're all busy with their families, and they're working and it's hard for them to get the time off. But to have people, young people, that can be involved and learn the system and help out the community, that's the most important part."
We also spoke with other Kentucky county clerks in the Local 6 area, including in Trigg, Fulton and Livingston counties.
The county clerks in those counties say they have enough poll workers.
If you want to be a poll worker in the county where you live, contact your local county clerk's office.