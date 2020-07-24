BALLARD COUNTY, KY — Ballard County Schools in Kentucky released more details about the districts' plans for the upcoming school year.
A survey will be sent to parents and guardians Friday, so the district can learn which families want children to attend school in person and which want to receive virtual instruction.
“We want our students in the classroom," assistant superintendent of instruction David Meinschein said in a video message to parents. "But the next best thing is for our teachers to instruct our students wherever they are."
The district says the process for virtual learning will be different this year than last semester's nontraditional instruction days. The district says it will use the Infinite Campus learning system, meaning the same resources teachers use in the classroom will be accessible to students learning online.
The district says it bought enough Chromebooks for all students in third-grade through 12th-grade to use if needed. The district says it is working on buying them for students in kindergarten through second-grade as well.
In the video, Meinschein said the district and community partners are working on a solution to the problem of getting high-quality internet access for all families, and that schools will work with families to help them gain access if they don't have it.
Meinschein also said there will be no paper packets for at-home learners this year.