BALLARD COUNTY, KY — The Ballard County Board of Education set Aug. 26 as its return day for students.
The school district will provide in-person and virtual learning options. In a news release, the district says parents will receive details on both options soon.
"We still believe that in-person, live teaching is best for kids," Superintendent Dr. Casey Allen said in a statement. "However, we will have online/virtual options available. We will get details to parents a little later, and ask for their input on their decision for their children. We want to have an instructional program that works for every child."
In the county's amended calendar, students still have fall, winter, and spring breaks. Bus routes and pick-up and drop-off times will remain the same.
May 21 is scheduled as students final day of school.