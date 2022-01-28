PADUCAH — A plea from Baptist Health Paducah: do not go to the emergency department for COVID-19 tests. The hospital is seeing a lot of patients going to the emergency room for non-emergency care, and it's taking up necessary resources for patients who need emergency care.
Thursday was another full day for the ER at Baptist Health Paducah. Some patients are waiting upwards of three to five hours for a visit. The nursing staff is bogged down by the number of patients who are coming in with non-emergent needs. Emergency Department Director of Nursing Rebekah Rust says patients are going to the ER for mild COVID-19 symptoms or if they've been exposed.
"It can really bog the emergency department down. Unfortunately, those folks that are less emergent or non-emergent, they will be waiting for quite a while," says Rust.
That takes resources away from patients who need emergency care.
"These patients that we are caring for require a higher level of nursing care, so our nurses are really running back and forth taking care of these patients," says Rust.
When you go to the ER for a non-emergency, Rust says it also increases your risk of being exposed to COVID-19 if you haven't already. She encourages you to contact your primary care physician or an urgent care clinic if you have mild symptoms.
"It's not that you shouldn't come to the emergency department if you have an emergent need. If it's not an emergent need, there are other areas and other facilities that can take care of you," says Rust.
Rust also says you will be billed for an emergency room visit even if you just need a rapid test. She says you should go to the emergency room if you're no longer able to manage your symptoms at home.