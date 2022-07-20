PADUCAH — Baptist Health Paducah is launching a new system to ensure the safety of its youngest patients.
The new Hugs and Kisses security system keeps babies safe in every corner of the hospital, safeguarding infants from the threat of abduction and mother-baby mismatches.
Using the hospital's Wi-Fi, staff members can track each baby throughout the entire hospital via a bracelet worn on the ankle.
Mothers receive matching bracelets, bonded to their babies.
When the right mom and baby reunite, there's a jingle. If not, there's an alert.
Brianna Riley and Tyler Searles celebrated the delivery of their daughter, Riley.
Brianna says during that time, the dangers of child abduction never left her mind.
“You never really think it's going to happen to you, but the possibility is always there,” Brianna says.
That was until the second day of her hospital stay, when Baptist Health Paducah launched its new infant security system.
“Whenever I would come into contact with Riley, it would do like a little jingle, a little chime, and it kind of just reassured me and gave me a safe feeling, and I was able to sleep better,” says Brianna.
Mother and Baby Care Director Lisa Parnell says babies come into contact with a lot of staff.
“The nurse and the patient get a bond very quickly, and they know who we are, but people come into the rooms to deliver food, to deliver all kinds of things,” says Parnell.
It can make parents uneasy, but the new system adds a new layer of protection to the existing security protocol.
“Now, utilizing this web-based security system, the babies are secure not only in our unit, but also throughout the hospital for anything,” Parnell says.
Babies are monitored as they travel throughout the hospital.
If a baby gets too close to an exit without authorization, it triggers a lockdown across the hospital.
Tyler, the father of baby Riley, says he and Brianna saw this first hand during their stay.
“All doors are locked. All patients and babies are in rooms or wherever, so everybody's accounted for. Nobody in, nobody out until mother, child is accounted for and everybody's where they need to be,” he says.
Both parents say the new system gave them peace of mind they didn't have during the births of their older children.
Hospital staff members say the system also eases their minds.
The system is functioning out of the labor and delivery suites, the mother-baby unit, and the NICU.