PADUCAH — For many teens, it's time for summer jobs. Babysitting has long been a popular job for teens, and it's one that requires a lot of responsibility.
Parents leaving their children in the care of middle and high schoolers will want to know if the sitter can act quickly and correctly in an emergency.
To help, Baptist Health Paducah is now offering Safe Sitter classes for middle schoolers.
In the class, sixth, seventh and eighth graders are learning how to protect the children in their care. They're learning everything from how to properly change a diaper to how to perform CPR.
Baptist Health Paducah's Lisa Parnell's goal for the Safe Sitter classes is to make sure your children are in good hands.
"If we had a bad storm, what would you do with your baby? If there was an unsafe situation, how would you deal with that? How to distract a baby, how to change a when a baby is throwing a fit. What do you with them? And for these young kids, it's really nice to have these tools in their pockets," said Parnell.
She said parents will feel confident knowing their sitter has those skills.
In the four-hour class, the students learn a broad spectrum of things.
The students work through real-life scenarios while playing games and getting hands-on experience.
One student, Kara Brien, said she took the class to be ready when she starts babysitting.
"Keep them happy and healthy is just kind of why I wanted to do it too. If anything goes wrong, I'll know what to do," said Brien.
She and her friend took the class together. They said it was fun, but better with a friend to do it with.
"We actually learned so much in the last two hours, and I think its going to be really helpful for me when I babysit a lot," she said.
They learn how to handle tantrums, give CPR and how to be ready if an emergency presents itself.
Parnell said the Safe Sitter class is a bonus for any child but it is helping their futures.
"To be very confident in yourself and feel good about your skill set, that's just going to build confidence in them as they grow older, so we feel like we're giving them tools to be successful," said Parnell.
Currently, they have two classes remaining that are not full. A full class has eight students and three teachers.
If the classes fill up and there are more people who want to participate, they will add more classes.
It's $30 to take the class.
If this is a class you are interested in enrolling your child in, click here for more information.