PADUCAH — One of Paducah's largest events of the year is canceled.
Barbecue on the River Executive Director Susie Coiner announced Tuesday COVID-19 is the reason why. This is an economic hit for the city, but it's a hit to nonprofits, too.
One of the vendors at Barbecue on the River is the Hugs Project of Western Kentucky, Inc.
For 13 years, director Gayron Ferguson has sent care packages to members of the armed forces.
"I had one of the gals tell me one time, she said, 'It is so nice to finally get female deodorant and female razors and different things like that,'" Ferguson said.
It takes cash to do this.
"We spent around $2,500 to $3,000 a month, but ever since this virus hit, we've been bringing in about $625 to $725," he said.
With Barbecue on the River canceled, one of their biggest chances to raise funds is gone.
In 2018, Barbecue on the River helped raise $8,500 for a local softball team and about $19,500 for the festival's charity.
Joseph Patterson won second place in the rib competition last year. He raised hundreds of dollars for his home church, Burks Chapel AME. They don't have another fundraiser planned.
"If you're going to sell something, you can't sell or do anything. Like I said, the membership is older," Patterson said. "So we're just going to have to rely on faith and everybody just doing what they need to do."
For nonprofits who only have one or two fundraisers a year, this is another blow.
"What we raise in November, December gets us all the way to the bike rally. The bike rally gets us to the barbecue. The barbecue gets us to Christmas season," Ferguson said about their two signature fundraisers — a bike ride and Barbecue on the River.
Right now, there won't be a Christmas package for hundreds of troops.
The Barbecue on the River board says barbecue teams and local charities receive about $400,000 each year.
The board says an alternative event will take place in September to help. That event, titled Barbecue OFF the River, will take place Sept. 24 to 26. More details are expected to be released in the near future.