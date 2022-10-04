PADUCAH — The planning process for the next Barbecue on the River is set to start soon. The charity fundraising event returned to Paducah late last month with new organizers, Beautiful Paducah, at the helm.
We won't know how much money was raised until next month. Beautiful Paducah Executive Director Whitney Ravellette Wallace says the vendors for the event will have until October 31 to send in their charitable accountability forms.
While the riverfront has gone back to normal, Paducah Mayor George Bray says the clock is already ticking to get ready for next year's event.
"Just like Beautiful Paducah only had six months to plan the event, the city of Paducah only had six months to plan the event as well. So all of us have a full 12 months to plan for next year," Bray says.
Ravellette Wallace told us via text message that this year's event was a gauge for the group, and organizers want to see the data from this year's sales to set goals for future Barbecue on the River fundraisers. This is also the first year it took place in a new location, on the other side of the city's flood wall.
"The fact of the matter is it's undeveloped land," Bray explained. "So that is exactly where the riverfront development is going to take place, that and down closer to the boat dock. So, all of that in future years will eventually be paved beautifully."
Bray says people provided instant feedback, which the city plans to use in preparing for next year.
"We all got the same kind of input. There was the long lines. The logistics were good, but we saw some opportunity for improvement," Bray says. "So, we'll be working on those opportunities for next year, and I think next year will be even bigger and better."
We asked Beautiful Paducah for an interview again on Monday, however they declined and said they would be in meetings. Wallace did say, again over text, that when final vendor numbers are shared with them in November they will make themselves available for an interview. The money raised from this year's Barbecue on the River will benefit 59 separate organizations.