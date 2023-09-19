PADUCAH — The 29th Barbecue on the River festival begins Thursday, and it's expected to be bigger than last year's, with 20% more vendors.
Beautiful Paducah, which organizes the event, said while the event will be bigger, the food prices will be the same.
Preparations for the event are already underway. That includes setting up tents, the main stage and and vendors' booths.
However, Gene Joiner, owner of Pork and Genes Catering, said he has to make adjustments to accommodate higher costs.
"I bought some thermometers this morning for our refrigeration — example is two years ago they were a $1 a piece. They were $2.61 today," said Joiner.
Labor costs are higher for him, too.
"Used to be it was $10 an hour. I have to pay my people $15 an hour now," said Joiner.
However, Beautiful Paducah said meat prices are down this year. Kacey Darling, the group's director of marketing, said that means food will not increase in price.
And, the higher costs vendors are facing are not preventing them from participating in the festival.
Mark Cope has participated in Barbecue on the River for 15 years. He said his favorite part is the fellowship and meeting people.
Bernie Bass with Buzzard Brothers said he also enjoys the fellowship, but he's also excited for the charities they will benefit.
Last year, the event raised $400,000 for various charities.
The Buzzard Brothers have helped the Community Kitchen for years.
"That means a lot for us to be able to provide them funding to help get them through the year," said Bass.
Even though they do a lot of good, the costs are still on their mind.
"We try our best to keep prices down... but we still gotta' make a dollar," said Joiner.
Parking at the event was an issue last year. This year, Beautiful Paducah has partnered this year with the Paducah Trolley Company to help take people to and from the event.
Click here to visit the Beautiful Paducah Facebook page, which has a list of vendors.