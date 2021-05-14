PADUCAH — Organizers for Barbecue on the River say this year's event will again be "Barbecue OFF the River," to protect public health while raising money for local charities.
The first ever Barbecue OFF the River was held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as a way to have the annual festival that has been held in downtown Paducah for more than two decades while protecting the community from the novel coronavirus.
BBQOTR Executive Director Susie Coiner says last year's event was successful and safe for vendors, while exceeding the organizations' expectations.
"While conditions in 2021 are much improved, we continue to have concerns regarding the public’s health and safety, creating questions about our ability to have a successful and safe BBQOTR 2021 festival," Coiner says in a statement released Thursday evening.
Coiner says BBQOTR has been in conversations with city leaders, local and state health officials and event partners.
"It has become clear that BBQOTR being held in downtown Paducah, as it has for 25 years will simply not be possible," Coiner says. "The health and safety of our attendees, vendors, participants, and volunteers are of the utmost importance to us. Although we all want a return to normal with larger events, the time is just not right."
Coiner says the second ever Barbecue OFF the River will be held Sept. 23-25. More details about this year's event will be released in the near future, Coiner says.