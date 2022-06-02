PADUCAH — A new survey is asking people who live in the area served by Barkley Regional Airport about the future of flights there. With new carrier proposals on the table, the airport authority is looking to gain insight about what the public wants.
SkyWest announced in March that it’s dropping flight service for the Paducah airport. Now, Barkley is deciding to renegotiate or to try a new carrier.
The survey asks community members what their preferences are regarding many of the issues people had with the proposals.
A general consensus on issues like flight sizes, domestic connections and access to international travel will help the airport authority weigh the pros and cons of each option.
Nine seats with cheaper fares, or 30 seats with less international travel access; the Barkley Airport Authority is considering all its options.
Executive Director Dennis Rouleau says that includes keeping things the way they are.
“That's one of the things the board will be considering: whether to stay with SkyWest or to continue to evaluate and move on,” Rouleau says.
SkyWest could be unreliable in the future due to the pilot shortage, so change might be necessary.
“We're looking at all, you know, what is the best option for us as an airport to grow and to the community?” Rouleau says.
Two of the new proposals have flights into Nashville.
United and American have limited service in that city, meaning a lot of flights could be without an interline agreements.
That means more headaches for travelers.
“If we were to fly from here to Nashville for someone to go on a Southwest flight, you would have to retrieve you bags and then go through security again,” Rouleau says.
Are things like that deal breakers for Paducah travelers?
That's where the survey comes in.
Maximum participation will ensure they can pick what's best for majority of travelers.
“The more the merrier. It's going to be an integral part in the decision making process,” Rouleau says.
The board isn't leaning one way or another right now.
They hope the feedback will steer them in the right direction.
The survey asks participants to rank the importance of other factors as well, like fare rates and flight frequency.
It's 15 questions long and shouldn't take more than 10 minutes to complete.
The survey is available until Monday, June 6.
To take the survey, click here.