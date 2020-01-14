BENTON, KY -- Kentucky State Police are looking for a Marshall County inmate who walked away Monday afternoon.
Around 12:40 p.m., 40-year-old Robert Fritz of Louisville, walked away from a work release program at the Marshall County Animal Shelter at 839 Benton-Briensburg Road in Benton.
Fritz is 6'2" tall, 215 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, red shoes, and a red shirt.
Fritz could be driving in a white Dodge pickup truck with a camper top.
If you see him, call Kentucky State Police Post at 270-856-3721.