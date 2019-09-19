CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO -- Southeast Missouri State University will discuss the school's alcohol and medical marijuana policies on Friday.
Over the last two basketball seasons, the university has sold alcoholic beverages at home basketball games.
Now, the board could vote to allow alcohol at all home sporting events.
The board will also discuss banning the use or working under the influence of medical marijuana on campus.
This after the state recently legalized medical marijuana.
The broad will meet to discuss these policies at 9 a.m. on Friday.
We'll let you know what they decide.