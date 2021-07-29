BENTON, IL — The city of Benton, Illinois, says the lobby of Benton City Hall is closed effective Thursday because of COVID-19.
"Due to the COVID outbreak we are closing the City Hall Lobby for the protection of our customers," the city said in a notice shared to its official Facebook page.
Benton is in Franklin County, Illinois, which has had nearly 60 new COVID-19 cases in just the past three days.
The county is in Illinois' orange zone, meaning there are warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the county. For the week of July 11 through 17, the county had 227 new cases per 100,000, a test positivity rate of 12.2% with 827 tests performed and an ICU bed availability of 17.7%.
The city says folks can reach the water and zoning departments, the city clerk's office and the city treasurer's office by calling 618-439-6131.
Water bills can be paid using a drop box on the south side of the city hall building, online at bentonil.com, or at at Heartland Office Supply, State Bank of Whittington, Peoples Bank, Legence Bank or US Bank.