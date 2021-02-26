PADUCAH — A local man charged in connection to the capitol riots appeared in federal court Thursday morning, and he will be back there Friday afternoon.
Clayton Ray Mullins of Benton, Kentucky, is charged in U.S. District Court in connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection by Trump-supporters at the Capitol building.
He was transported to Paducah's federal courthouse and back to the McCracken County Jail in an unmarked silver truck with tinted windows.
Cameras aren't allowed in federal courtrooms, but a Local 6 crew did see Mullins leaving.
Magistrate Judge Lanny King read him his rights, went over the charges, and set his Friday detention hearing.
The judge decided all sides will meet again at 2:30 p.m. Friday. They will then decide the next steps for identity and preliminary hearings. The identity hearing is the defendant's opportunity to challenge the court on whether they are the person named in the arrest warrant.
Court documents claim Mullins was identified as this man pulling the leg of an officer on the day of the riot at the Capitol, dragging the officer down the steps.
That officer was injured in the incident, and he was taken to the hospital for cuts to his head.
David Bundrick at Edwards and Kautz in Paducah is representing Mullins. We called his office twice Thursday for comment, but did not hear back.
The prosecutor did ask for extra time for setting the preliminary and identity hearings. There are 14 days to do so.
Mullins remains in jail Thursday night.
If the judge decides to release Mullins on bond, there will be 21 days to set a preliminary hearing date.