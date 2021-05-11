FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear says the state will lift its curfew for bars and restaurants on May 28, and bar seating will be allowed again.
The announcement comes a few days after Beshear announced that, starting May 28, all events and businesses in the state serving fewer than 1,000 people at once can be held at 75% capacity, and those with more than 1,000 people will be able to serve up to 60% capacity.
MORE DETAILS: Event capacity limits to loosen starting May 28
Speaking during a briefing on COVID-19 Monday afternoon, Beshear asks businesses affected by these loosening restrictions to "be reasonable," warning that, for some, "just because you can, doesn't mean you should."
The governor asks individual restaurants, bars and other businesses to consider things like how well ventilated their facilities are, what the vaccination rate is in their community and local incidence rates before expanding hours and capacity.
Giving an update on the virus in Kentucky, Beshear says the state has 167 new cases Monday, as well as 11 additional deaths. Nine of those deaths were newly reported to the state by health departments, and the rest were uncovered through the state's ongoing audit of death certificates listing COVID-19 as the cause of death. To date, Kentucky has had 449,107 known COVID-19 cases, including 6,597 deaths.
Kentucky's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 3.25% Monday, and Beshear says incidence rates continue to be higher among people age 49 and younger. He notes that more people ages 50 and up have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.
Beshear says more than 80% of Kentuckians 65 and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. He says 1,875,554 people in the state have received at least one vaccine dose so far, meaning the state is 624,446 doses away from the governor's 2.5 million vaccine challenge goal.
When that goal is reached, Beshear has said he plans to completely lift capacity limits and social distancing requirements for nearly all businesses and venues serving 1,000 people or fewer. The governor had previously tied the curfew for bars and restaurants to that goal as well, but Monday's announcement changes that.
In a news release sent later Monday, Beshear says 852 out of 857 (99.42%) of all Kentuckians who died because of COVID-19 on or after Feb. 1, 2021, were unvaccinated.
Looking for a COVID-19 vaccine near you? Click here for more information on COVID-19 vaccine providers in the Local 6 area.