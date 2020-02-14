FRANKFORT, KY - In his first few months as Governor, Andy Beshear is already busy trying to accomplish his agenda.
"We are committed, we are hungry, and we are gonna act with a since of urgency," says Beshear.
Beshear's first task is setting a budget.
"We're not cutting, we're reinvesting, we're reinvesting in education solving a teacher shortage by providing a $2 thousand raise and we're increasing the seek formula money," says Beshear.
Beshear acknowledges getting his budget passed, as it might be difficult in the Republican-controlled legislature.
"I think there are a number of areas that they may want to go about things a little bit differently, but I think we can all agree on core values," says Beshear.
As for West Kentucky, Beshear says there are some promising prospects he's working on for new employers locating in the area.
"If I'm going to make one phone call when there are five potential deals, that Western Kentucky deal or far Eastern Kentucky deal are gonna be the ones that I need to make sure I am personally pushing," says Beshear.
While Beshear didn't commit a dollar amount, he says he is working to help Paducah get a new terminal at Barkley Regional Airport too.
"We are continuing to work on making the airport new terminal a reality. We're working with local officials and we think we have some real opportunities there and I hope to have some good news soon," says Beshear.
Beshear says he believes a sports betting bill can pass the House before this current legislative session ends. He also says he believes the state pension system can stay as is, as long as they continue to fund it. Currently, the legislature is reviewing the budget Beshear proposed.