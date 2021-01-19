FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 40 new deaths connected to the novel coronavirus on Monday.
The deaths bring the total number of known lives lost in Kentucky to 3,167.
Beshear also announced 1,998 new COVID-19 cases in a social media post on Monday. To date, Kentucky has had 328,668 cases.
The state reports that 1,587 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with the illness, including 397 in intensive care units and 208 on ventilators.
As of Monday, the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 11.64%, which Beshear noted marks the third day in a row with a positivity rate below 12%.