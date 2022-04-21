FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has signed a bill allowing students to receive excused absences from school for mental health reasons.
That measure, HB 44, aims to make sure students can have their mental or behavioral health needs met without facing repercussions for missed time at school.
Another measure signed by the Democratic governor aims to attract more health care workers, especially in underserved areas. HB 573 provides financial incentives to attract and keep health care providers.
He also signed a proposal that prevents anyone convicted of various sex crimes from being certified as a peace officer. HB 206 also requires automatic decertification for any existing peace officer convicted of those crimes.
They were among 14 measures recently passed by lawmakers that Beshear signed into law on Wednesday. The governor says the bills are helping to "build a better Kentucky.” To see a full list of the bills from the governor's office, with links to each bill, click here.
