BROOKPORT, IL — It stood for generations. Monday afternoon the Bethel AME Church in Brookport, Illinois, burned down. Multiple agencies responded to help put out the blaze that shot up higher than the church's bell tower.
"It's really going to be tough," said Bethel AME Church trustee Elmer Pullen.
The church has stood for more than 100 years, but much of it came crashing down as the fire grew. The building was a crucial piece in Pullen's family history.
"I was christened in the church in 1943. My grandpa went there, his mother and dad went there and there's a lot of love in that church," Pullen said. "It really bothers me that we've lost it."
They held their normal Sunday service without a hitch. Pullen said there was nothing out of the ordinary that he thinks could've sparked the fire. Now, the congregation is left to figure out what to do from here.
"We're going to talk and see. Some people will want to rebuild, I'm sure. I don't know if everybody wants to do that or not," Pullen said.
While the building itself is gone, Pullen still has the memories the church provided him over the years.
"We were hoping to get it listed as a historical structure. My mother had worked on that, and I've got the history of the church at my house," Pullen said.
He plans to hold on to the documents of the church's history on behalf of the congregation.
Two Illinois State Fire Marshals, both with the Arson Investigation Unit, were on the scene once the fire was put out. They couldn't comment on what started the fire, and will be unable to comment until their investigation is finished.