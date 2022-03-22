PADUCAH — House Bill 20 would make torture of a dog or cat a class D felony. State Rep. Chris Freeland, who filed the bill for the third time, says it provides accountability for pet owners and their actions.
Freeland says the reason the bill hasn't passed yet is because other bills were prioritized during previous legislative sessions.
Rex is currently staying at the McCracken County Humane Society. The dog was confiscated from his previous home. The house was in bad condition, and animals were fighting each other for food.
Those at the Humane Society say HB 20 could help save many pets like Rex.
"They need that little bit of justice. They need somebody to hold the person accountable for something," McCracken County Humane Society animal care associate Hayley Whitehead says. "These babies deserve so much more, and this bill hopefully, if it gets passed, is going to bring that to them."
The bill defines torture as "the infliction or subjection to extreme physical pain or injury to a dog or cat, motivated by an intent to cause, increase, or prolong the pain or suffering of the dog or cat."
Freeland says preventing animal torture is necessary.
"You've got instances where someone will find pleasure somehow in tying up animals and either starving them to death or beating them or a combination of the two," Freeland says.
Whitehead says the measure will help pets like Rex.
"He's one of the many that would have that would have benefited from House Bill 20," Whitehead says. "He just needed somebody to love and protect him, and now he's got us."
We reached out to the Kentucky Gamefowl Breeders Association, which Freeland says expressed opposition to the bill.
We didn't hear back from the association after asking for an interview.
If you'd like your voice to be heard concerning the bill, you can call the speaker of the House and House leadership. That number is 1-800-372-7181.