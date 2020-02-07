Black History is our history

PADUCAH — History lives in the places you pass by daily, and it exists in buildings that no longer do.
"It's got bad memories in it, but it's got history," said Benny Heady. I met with the vice president of the local chapter of NAACP at the site of the old Kresge Building where he used to get burgers with his family when he was 5 years old.
"It didn't dawn on me at the time, but I realized we were on one side and the whites were on the other side. They would always wait on the whites, get all of them taken care of, then come to the other side and wait on us," Heady said.
The Kresge building is gone, but Heady’s memories of discrimination remain.
About 9 miles away in West Paducah, you can find a brick building off the side of West Paducah School Road. It's not a garage, but it was the West Paducah School. It was a school for black children where Heady went to elementary school before integrating Heath High School.
"I remember the first day of school when we got in and got all situated and got to our classes, and they started handing out books," Heady explained. "They handed me a brand new book. I mean it blowed my mind. I almost fell backwards. A brand new book. Not knowing, not realizing that all the books that we ever got taught out of was the books that the whites passed down, and we just got what they left over, which was older books that they wore out. That's all I was used to all my elementary years of school."
It's the little things that have changed so much, like enjoying Stuart Nelson Park on a rare warm day in winter. Stuart Nelson Park was once a black-only park. The park appears on a flood wall mural showing people celebrating the 8th of August celebration at the park.
"I remember when Stuart Nelson Park was only for blacks. Now I can go to Noble Park. We can go to the movies and don't have to have a particular place to sit. We have come a long ways, but yet we still have a long way to go," Heady said.
Washington Street Baptist Church Pastor Raynarldo Henderson said his church has also come a long way.
"We are a church now of multi-generations, multi-races. We are a church of the gay and the straight. We just, we are all in here trying to do justice together," Henderson said.
What started as a log cabin church is now a solid brick building you drive by every time you go to the McCracken County Courthouse.
A place where people come every Sunday to feel free was founded by people who weren't free... slaves.
"(The slaves) were allowed to worship in one of the local white congregations here, but they had to worship in the balcony. The history reads they were making too much noise in the balcony so the church gave them their letters of dismissal and they started the Washington Street Church in 1855," Henderson explained.
The church is celebrating 165 years this February. Henderson has been the pastor for 27 of them.
"Our children need to see African Americans in… they need to see people who look like them in positions of authority. Because what that does, it shows them that ‘Wow, I can be like that, or I can do that,’" said Henderson.
He's talking about positions like city commissioner.
"Robert Coleman for a long time has been the only voice speaking up for some things that need to happen in our community," Henderson said.
"It may have seemed like a lot, but I took it on gracefully," said Robert Coleman. "(I) served and help spoke out for African Americans and helped them get jobs in city government and other places, recommendations for people to help them get on at other places."
Coleman was a Paducah City Commissioner for 31 years. You may see his name around Paducah. His legacy is integrating city government.
"Our law enforcement, when I went in, was almost all virtually white. I pushed for it and was able to get cooperation with the other commissioners to make a giant step in turn of improvement of employment of African Americans in the city government," Coleman said.
He advocated hiring Paducah's first black police chief, Robert Lee Patterson Sr., and first black fire chief, Redell Benton.
Coleman now has dementia. His wife, Connie, tells us he remembers some things but she has to remind him about the past. She talks to him about the Paducah he used to know and all the work he put in to change it.