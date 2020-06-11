PADUCAH — Black-owned businesses deal with more financial hurdles than their white counterparts.
That conclusion comes from a Federal Reserve bank report. And local owners agree. The challenges these businesses face include getting loans and grants.
One African clothing boutique owner said financial firms told her to use her own money. Local 6 also spoke with the owner of a car detailing shop about how he pushes through, despite the obstacles he faces.
Jermaine Frederick owns JJ's Detailing. He said there have been times when rent or utilities were hard to come by, but he pushes through.
"African-American businesses, they struggle," Frederick said. "We struggle, struggle, but are still here."
He said the COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on his business. But he keeps going to show black youth it's possible.
"Don't give up," Frederick said. "Keep God first. I know, I know. It's easy for someone to tell you 'Don't give up. Stay in the fight'. You know what I mean. Stay in it."
Studies show that black women are starting businesses at a faster rate than any other group. But they're still finding problems getting loans and capital.
Andrea McDonald-Sutton owns the African clothing boutique Esque's in Metropolis, Illinois.
McDonald-Sutton started her business with her own money. She wishes other black-owned businesses had access to grants and loans.
"That we don't have to jump through so many hoops, you know?" McDonald-Sutton said. "To accomplish what we're trying to acquire, that is should be more accessible and a little more knowledgeable to us."
Both business owners said with all the challenges they face, it's important for the community to support local black-owned businesses.
Local 6 also spoke with the owner of massage therapy business Serene Valley Massage. She helps support her fellow business owners through social media and video collaborations.
Members of the Black-Owned Businesses of Paducah Facebook group created a directory of all the black-owned businesses in Paducah.
