ALTO PASS, IL — The first "Blessing of the Squads" was held today at the Bald Knob Cross in Alto Pass, Illinois, to bring people together and support law enforcement.
Law enforcement from throughout Southern Illinois including Carbondale, Metropolis and Marion made an appearance. State police attended the event as well.
Those who attended the event participated in a blessing and in singing songs to honor the local law enforcement community.
Nicole Gusentine, the organizer of the event, said law enforcement faces challenges each day.
"They have a very difficult job in this day and age and sometimes they just need to know that the committees are behind them and that we do support them even though it doesn't sometimes feel like we do," Gusentine said.
Rick Snyder, the National Chaplain for the Fraternal Order of Police, also spoke about the day-to-day hardships officers face.
"That already in April of this year, we've already had well over one hundred officers that have been shot in the line of duty, and that's just shot," said Snyder. "That doesn't include the number of officers stabbed, ran over by cars, assaulted by hands and feet."
Gusentine said for officers, having an event like this is important in light of the sacrifices made.
"From their home lives to missing events with their families to just the actual stress of running into danger not knowing what to expect what could happen," said Gusentine.
Organizers hope the event turns into a tradition that brings everyone together. They also hope to increase the number of law enforcement members who participate.