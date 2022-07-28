NASHVILLE, TN — The Red Cross announced in a Wednesday release they'll be giving each August donor a $10 e-gift card and entering them into a contest to win gas for a year.
The Red Cross will gift each donor who gives blood, platelets, or plasma between Aug. 1 and Aug. 31 an e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. Donors will also be entered into a contest to win gas for a year, which they say is a $6,000 value.
According to the announcement, the Red Cross urgently needs donors, as they've seen a sharp decline in donations over the past few weeks. They say their blood supply has shrunk by nearly 20%.
They expressed concern that the decline could lead to a seasonal shortage, greatly impacting patient care at hospitals across the country.