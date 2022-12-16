MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A member of the Marshall County School Board announced her resignation during a meeting Thursday night.
Marshall County School Board Member Ledonia Williamson announced her resignation, citing distrust of Superintendent Steve Miracle among the reasons for her decision.
"I feel like Dr. Miracle's time here has made it hard for him to know whose opinion to respect, but one thing I'm certain of: my opinion is not one of those. And the feeling is reciprocal. I have no confidence in his ability to lead this district," she said. "I've accepted that this mutual distrust means that I am unable to help in moving this district forward, so there's no need for me to continue in this role. And with that, I'm resigning my position on the Marshall County Board of Education. I'm asking that anyone who knows and loves this community and school district and has a heart and the time for service to please contact Randy Travis to let him know that you're interested in being my replacement. The remaining board members are the ones who will choose the person who will fill my vacant seat."
Travis, who is the board chair, thanked Williamson for her work on the school board.
"Ledonia, I know we've tried to change your mind. I know that's not, we're not gonna' be able to. I just want to thank you for your service, and I know you're passionate about it," he said.
Williamson replied, "It's been a joy working with you, Randy. Sorry to make your meeting so uncomfortable," before gathering her things and leaving the meeting.
As she left the meeting, the full house of community members stood and applauded Williamson.
During her remarks, Williamson shared issues she sees within the district affecting students and teachers.
Williamson noted poor test scores from high school students in the district. "Sadly, it's been under my service to this board that the scores of students at Marshall County High School have fallen to the point that we only scored higher than one other school in the region on 2022 state assessments," Williamson said.
Sharing her concerns for teachers, she referenced a 2022 impact survey that 68 teachers responded to. "'When asked 'Overall, how positive is the working environment at your school?' only 12 of the 68 responded favorably. This was down 29% since 2020. They answered questions related to professional learning, school leadership effectiveness, school climate, staff leadership, relationships, and feedback and coaching. Each score had decreased from the 2020 survey from between 7% and 20%."
"Yes, it's only a survey, a survey in which 68 teachers chose to participate and share their thoughts," Williamson said. "To me, that is very important. My biggest concern is: if teachers are full of anxiety when they show up to work, what do you think it's like for our students?"
She encouraged members of the public in attendance to look the survey results up and read them for themselves.
"This community is full of people that I love, my friends. Each day more of them are baffled with what I am allowing to happen," she said. "It is not understood by them or me why a board of any organization has no power to make change. I plan to remain in Marshall County for the rest of my life. I'm very proud to call it my home. The thing that hurts me the most is to think that I could be losing friendships with people that I've known for more than 30 years for circumstances that have happened in only two years that I've served on this board."
Williamson said the community's pride in its school system is evident. Meetings and events are well attended, and folks can be seen in orange all over town. But she shared concerns that some traditions are being left by the wayside.
"We're losing our identity and our traditions. We've begun copying documents or traditions from other school systems and using them as our own, while doing away with traditions that have always made us unique. At times, the name of the other school system has even been left on documents by accident and only caught through proofreading," Williamson said. "What has happened? We were the leader, not the follower. Everyone on this board feels that Marshall County is an extraordinary place, and I've enjoyed working with each one of them. I respect them. I respect their opinions. They're good people, and they want what is best for our students."
Williamson indicated that her decision to leave the board was not made lightly, and that it is not a reflection on the students and teachers in the school district.
"Those who know me know that I don't take failure well. It's not something that I embrace, but I'm going to have to admit that I feel that I've failed the teachers and students of MCHS, who feel as if their very existence is in a state of chaos," she said. "Don't be misled. Regardless of this, the teachers are trying to do what is best for the students every day. The reason they teach is because they love the students and want them to be successful and happy in life."
Williamson was not the only one who shared concerns about the state of the school district during the meeting.
During the public comment period, teachers and parents shared accusations of distrust, divisiveness and a generally unhealthy atmosphere for staff, faculty and students.
Also during the meeting, the remaining board members voted to approve and finalize an investigation that was recently conducted looking into the school district. That vote was made without discussion. At this point, we still don't know that that investigation involved.
A Local 6 crew approached Board Chair Randy Travis after the meeting for comment. Travis declined to comment on any subject matter that pertained to Thursday's meeting due to the possibility of pending litigation.