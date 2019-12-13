Updated Information

Paducah police say a man's body was found in the Ohio River Thursday afternoon, hours after his van was pulled from the river in a different location. 

A 2007 Chrysler Town and County mini van was pulled from the water at the foot of Broadway Street Thursday morning. There was no one in the van.

In a news release, the Paducah Police Department says the body of 49-year-old Keith F. Barnes of Paducah was found tangled in trees near the riverbank by Schultz Park around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. 

Two men fishing from the riverbank saw the man's body and called police. His wallet was in his pocket, which revealed his identity. 

Police say Barnes' family told detectives they last saw him Saturday morning. The news release says surveillance video from the foot of Broadway Street shows the van enter the water at 5:25 a.m. Monday. 

Police say foul play is not suspected. Barnes' body will be sent to the the Regional Crime Lab at Madisonville, Kentucky, for an autopsy, which will be carried out Friday. 

