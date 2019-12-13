PADUCAH, KY — Crews pulled a van from the Ohio River at the riverfront in Paducah Thursday morning. Investigators are trying to figure out how it got there.
The McCracken County Emergency Management received a call from the American Duchess Riverboat around 6:15 a.m. Thursday after the boat's crew saw the submerged van, which was about 50 feet down in the water.
Emergency Management Director Jerome Mansfield says divers pulled the 2007 Chrysler Town and Country mini van from the water. There was no one inside the vehicle.
Mansfield says Paducah police are looking for the owner of the van.
Anyone with information about the van and how it got in the water is asked to call police.