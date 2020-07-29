CADIZ, KY — Kentucky State Police are investigating after a body was found in a pond behind a house near Cadiz, Kentucky, Tuesday morning.
Troopers say KSP Post 1 received a call from Trigg County Dispatch around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Trigg County Sheriff's Office deputies and KSP Post 1 troopers and detectives are at the scene.
In an update sent Tuesday evening, troopers said the body found in the pond was that of a small child. KSP Post 1 says the child walked away from a home at some point Tuesday morning. The child's body was later found in a pond near the home on Woodland Drive.
The child was pronounced dead at the scene by the Trigg County coroner.
State police say it appears that the death was accidental, and foul play is not suspected.
An examination of the body is scheduled to be carried out Wednesday morning at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office in Madisonville.
KSP is continuing to investigate the death.
This story was originally published at 2:32 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28. It has since been updated with additional details released by state police.