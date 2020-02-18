Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER IN ILLINOIS...KENTUCKY...MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT SMITHLAND DAM...PADUCAH...OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM AND CAIRO .RIVER LEVELS FROM SMITHLAND DAM TO CAIRO ARE EITHER CRESTING OR NEAR CREST AT THIS TIME. MINOR TO MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING OR FORECAST TO DEVELOP AT LOCATIONS EXCEPT OLMSTED DAM, WHICH IS EXPERIENCING MAJOR FLOODING. EXTENDED CRESTS ARE EXPECTED DUE TO HIGH VOLUME WATER RELEASES FROM THE TENNESSEE AND CUMBERLAND RIVERS. THESE RIVER POINTS ARE NOT FORECAST TO BEGIN FALLING IN EARNEST UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND AT THE EARLIEST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 7:00 PM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 47.1 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS CRESTING, THEN WILL FALL VERY SLOWLY. * IMPACT...AT 47.0 FEET...PROPERTY DAMAGE BEGINS ON THE THE ILLINOIS AND KENTUCKY SIDES OF THE RIVER. &&