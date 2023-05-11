MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A brand new facility sits empty, and it's been that way for more than a year.
The Hendron Volunteer Fire Department claims it can't move into its new, $1.2-million building due to code violations.
We've confirmed that with McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer and documentation from the state.
The project was funded by Hendron Volunteer Fire Revenue.
In addition to money saved ahead of time, Hendron contracted a loan with Paducah Bank that will be reimbursed out of the department’s yearly tax base.
The department says the company responsible, Maxim Construction, won't fix the problems.
Construction began back in the fall of 2021.
In March 2022, Hendron Volunteer Fire took to social media to announce that the finishing touches were in the works, and the department was scheduling an open house.
That date was never set, leaving those who live in that community frustrated and confused.
Days turned to months that the brand new facility has sat vacant.
The sight of the empty Hendron Volunteer Fire Department upsets Vince Ottway every time he passes it on his way home.
“It had been frustrating for us citizens. I can't imagine what it has been for the fire department themselves,” Ottway says.
Ottway considers those at the station his brothers.
“I was on that department in the late 70s, middle to late 70s. Most people run away from burning buildings, and here they run to them,” says Ottway.
For that, Ottway and his neighbors express support for them, even attending the groundbreaking when the plans for the new station were announced.
“Finally, the fire department is getting what they deserve. It's been so long time coming. There's been so many promises down the road,” Ottway says.
After more than 30 years of service out of the former elementary school, Hendron Fire Department planned to move to a brand new building.
It's supposed to be tailored to the department’s specific needs, but what stands there is a building with several code violations that, in its current state, firefighters can't use.
The construction company behind the job, Maxim Construction, didn't respond to our multiple requests for comment about why the violations have yet to be fixed.
According to Kentucky’s Public Protection Cabinet, the violations and issues include non-working emergency lights, a generator that isn't installed and 40 electrical violations.
“It's very, very inconvenient and a waste of taxpayer's money that they're not getting being able to utilize that for all of us,” Ottway says.
At the request of the Hendron Volunteer Fire Department, the Public Protection Cabinet performed two inspections in November 2022.
Commissioner Rick Rand documented, “myriad of code violations.”
The cabinet revoked the certificate of occupancy until all violations are addressed.
Local 6 reached out to leadership with the Hendron Volunteer Fire Department.
The provided information but declined an on-camera interview.
Hendron Fire Department and Maxim Construction are currently in mediation, attempting to reach an agreement about who is responsible for correcting those violations.
If they cannot reach an agreement, the next step is an administrative hearing with the Public Protection Cabinet.