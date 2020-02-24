PADUCAH — The U.S. Coast Guard reported a barge hit the U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport" Bridge Sunday morning.
A towboat pushing eight empty barges scraped a pier on the main Kentucky span of the structure.
A certified bridge instructor from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet completed a safety check on the bridge around 1 p.m. and says the bridge structure did not suffer any damage.
KYTC says the check confirmed the bridge structure did not suffer any damage, just a minor scrape along the pier. The bridge remains open to traffic.