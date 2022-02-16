BROOKPORT, IL — The Brookport Fire Department and Illinois State Fire Marshals are investigating a string of suspicious fires in the southern Illinois town.
The news comes after Bethel AME Church burned down Monday.
“I think it’s an enjoyable place to be, and it was really tough when I saw it burning,” says Elmer Pullen, a trustee at Bethel AME Church.
He says he’s looking for answers.
Joseph Wooten with the Brookport Fire Department says church members will have to wait a little longer.
“It's not structurally sound, and there still is a little bit of fire burning that we can't get out because it's buried under a lot of rubble,” says Wooten.
For now, investigators are relying on drone footage and what they can see from the outside to begin their investigation.
However, that’s not the only fire they're investigating.
“That'll be the second suspicious fire within a month, actually, on Crockett Street. We had one about a block down the street in the middle of the night,” Wooten says.
That structure was a home, which caught fire on a Friday night.
The house was uninhabited and had no utilities, so officials are unsure of how it caught fire.
While it’s a cause for concern, Wooten says the community is still mourning the loss of one of its landmarks.
“That church was built during World War I, in the year of 1917, so it is actually over 100 years old,” says Wooten.
The ministry actually dates earlier than that.
Pullen says their first church was a wooden building in what is now Bethel Cemetery.
“There used to be a railroad track behind this church, and they thought that maybe one of the sparks from the train had caught the wooden facility on. So they decided to build the brick one. And now we've lost it,” Pullen says.
I asked Pullen how he felt about the investigation in the area. He says he's unsure.
“I hope it wasn't planned. I hope it wasn't someone who set the place on fire. But we never know,” says Pullen.
Pullen hopes the church will decide to rebuild.
Church members are meeting Tuesday night to plan out their next steps.
The Brookport Fire Department is asking for the community's patience as they work to gather answers.
In the meantime, Brookport officials urge folks to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity they see to local law enforcement.