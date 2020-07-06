PADUCAH - On Monday, Broussard's restaurant is set to open in Paducah.
The restaurant is originally from Cape Girardeau, Missouri and has now expanded to a second location in Paducah.
The restaurant will be in the same building that was formerly home to the popular Whaler's restaurant.
"Whaler's was certainly a destination so we had big shoes to fill," said Broussard's owner, Jason Coalter.
The building that Broussard's will operate in needed a lot of work, but the Broussard's team was up for the task.
"When we took possession of the building the bar had a lot of age and a lot of mildew and just really to not have it look like a bar sitting in a restaurant but have the bar be a piece of the restaurant,"
"The crows nest was actually in bad shape. There was rot in the wood and it was just not real safe, so we took that structure down." said Coalter.
At Broussard's, there will be a walk up bar outside and a play area for children. Cornhole and other games will be outside as well.
Coalter is excited to feed the people of Western Kentucky.
"We want when you leave Richard‘s to not only be full, I think people will be surprised at the portion size."