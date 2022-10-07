MURRAY, Ky. - There aren't a lot of remnants of Matt McMahon's 2021 Murray State team left over heading into the new season.
There's obviously a new roster, but four of the five coaches on McMahon's staff followed him to LSU.
The only holdover? Murray State Hall-of-Famer Marcus Brown.
Brown was the Director of Player Development last season under McMahon, and he's returned for the same role under new head coach Steve Prohm.
Brown's Murray State roots run deep. He was a two-time OVC Player of the Year with the Racers and third all-time in scoring with the Racers.
But now as a coach, he's helping ease the transition with a brand new coaching staff and players. The Racers said Brown's professional experience and ability to relate with the team offers a unique perspective on the staff.