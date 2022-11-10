MARION, KY — Tuesday's elections included some surprises in local races, including in Marion, Kentucky, where a write-in candidate won the mayoral race.
At first, Marion City Council Member D'Anna Browning wasn't planning to run for mayor. She tells Local 6 she'd planned to support her fellow council member, the late Phyllis Sykes.
Sykes was running for mayor, but she died unexpectedly in July.
Browning decided to step up and run for mayor after Sykes' death, because she wanted to help Marion recover from its ongoing water crisis.
In April, the city was forced to drain Lake George, its main water source, after a breach of its levee.
Despite the fact that her name didn't appear on the ballot, Browning rose to the top, getting 348 votes. Browning says her election makes clear what the people of her town want.
"What people in Marion, what we need, we need water security," Browning says. "And I think over the past few months, they've seen that that's what I'm going for."
She says current Mayor Jared Byford did his best to take steps toward recovery.
She says she hopes to make communication channels more open and accurate during her tenure. Browning says there was information in the past that was confusing, and she's hoping to change that.
"One of the biggest issues outside of not having water security was a lack of communication," Browning says. "We were scrambling to get information, and most definitely the public, they needed timely, accurate information. Of course, it changed on the dime."
Browning also says the city hired a water crisis consultant who will help. She says the consultant's experience and expertise are important, especially as previous City Administrator Adam Ledford recently left his position.
We spoke with several people from Marion who were happy about Browning's win.
As for the water crisis, that'll take time and work from the entire community.
"It's a bigger crisis than one person, and so it's gonna' take a while to fix it," Marion resident James Arnold says.
Browning says she's there to help and ready to face the issue head-on.
"It's humbling," Browning says. "I am the first female mayor that we've had, and the fact that it was a write-in, that's an uphill climb. And just really proud and very humbled that Marion trusts me. And I appreciate that."
One of Browning's goals is to open up communication with people to give them fast and accurate information.
We asked how she plans to reach them and about the strength of the broadband network in the community. We asked whether she would think about investing in that to help reach more people with information.
Browning said that's definitely a possibility she would consider.
Of the two candidates whose names did appear on the ballot, Donald Arflack received 231 votes and Austin Valentine Jr. received 117 votes.