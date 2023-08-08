MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The owners of several local businesses have to move forward after losing nearly everything in a fire Saturday.
The fire happened at Friendship Plaza on North Friendship Road in McCracken County.
Karla Hogancamp's reaction to losing nearly everything may seem odd to some. She said she feels blessed.
"I have thousands of messages that everyone's praying for me. Everyone's wanting me to start back, and so it just gives me a little more energy to go ahead and get up and running," said Hogancamp.
Her business, Paducah Olive Oil Company, was at Friendship Plaza for seven years. She lost almost all of her items in the fire.
Hers wasn’t the only business affected.
"We've lost four units that are by water damage, mainly because the fire was apparently in the attic portion of the building," Lam Properties owner Craig Brown said.
The Concord Fire Department said it’s still investigating the cause of the fire, but firefighters suspect it could have been caused by lightning.
"We did have reports that a storm had passed through within a couple hours of this incident,” said Bob McGowan, the chief of the Concord Fire Department. "There were some lightning strikes here in the area. The neighbors here say there were some they believe was right here, close."
Hogancamp is already anticipating her new start.
"Things can be replaced," she said. "People can't. And I'm going to start again, maybe even better. God's got a plan for me."
Hogancamp said she's meeting with her adjuster to see exactly how much damage the fire caused. She'll see how much inventory was lost.
The fire destroyed Paducah Olive Oil Company, Vibrant Life Chiropractic, Barre Paducah and Lam Properties.