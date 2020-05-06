PADUCAH — As Kentucky's economy gradually reopens, businesses will need personal protective equipment and other supplies, which you can get both locally and through the state.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced last week a tentative reopening schedule for businesses. The dates are as follows, according to a news release from the governor's office:
May 11 – Manufacturing, construction, vehicle and vessel dealerships, professional services (at 50% of pre-outbreak capacity), horse racing (without spectators), pet grooming and boarding.
May 20 – Retail and houses of worship.
May 25 – Social gatherings of no more than 10 people, barbers, salons, cosmetology businesses and similar services.
The state says businesses that are reopening "must ensure, to the greatest extent practicable,that their employees wear a cloth mask (a surgical or N95 mask is not required). A business need not require an employee to wear a mask when masking would create a serious health or safety hazard to the employee or when the employee is working alone in an enclosed space."
Click here to read other minimum requirements for reopening businesses, as set by the state.
Beshear also announced that for small businesses in need of face masks, they can be ordered at kychamber.com/maskorderform. There are 200,000 three-ply masks available, sold in boxes of 50 for $49.50 per box. Businesses in need of hand sanitizer can order them them through kyhandsanitizer.com.
Locally, the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce has a list of PPE suppliers on its website, paducahchamber.org/main/covid-19-ppe-suppliers.
One of the suppliers on the list is Paducah Blueprint & Supply. Jenny Mariner, location manager of the store, said she can take orders for reusable cloth face masks. Masks with ear loops cost $6 each, and masks with bands tied behind the head are $7 each. Each mask will have your business' logo printed onto it, and you can choose the fabric color.
The masks are sold in bulk; a minimum order of 100 is required. Mariner said the company is not charging a markup on the masks, which are produced in Memphis.
"I saw a huge spike (in mask requests Monday)," said Mariner. "And I've had several construction companies realize that their workers are going to have to have masks on job sites."
Paducah Blueprint & Supply is also providing face shields for health care locations — like walk-in clinics, doctor's offices, dental offices and chiropractic offices — free of charge. Mariner said they've already provided nearly 100 face shields to various clinics. The face shields are produced onsite at Paducah Blueprint & Supply. Mariner said her son uses his 3D printer to help with production. Although the face shields are free, donations for supplies are welcome.
In addition, Paducah Blueprint & Supply also takes orders for signs and graphics, such as floor markers reminding people about social distancing.
Anyone wishing to get face masks, face shields or signs can call Mariner at 270-444-6171 or email her at jenny@padblue.com. Those ordering face masks should send Mariner a copy of their company logo to be printed onto each mask.
Another local supplier of PPE is Supply Solutions of Paducah. The company sells disposable face masks at $45 for a box of 50. In addition, reusable cloth face masks can be purchased for $1.50 each.
Supply Solutions of Paducah is also scheduled to receive 110 infrared thermometers on Monday, May 11. The store also has hand sanitizer in stock in the following sizes: 1 gallon, half a gallon, 16 ounces and 8 ounces.
To order masks or other items at Supply Solutions of Paducah, call 270-442-8888 or email Mark Fields at mfields@wesupplysolutions.com.
Businesses or individuals needing hand sanitizer can also visit Silent Brigade Distillery in Paducah. Bar Manager Octavio Ramos said the distillery is still giving away small bottles for free. Larger quantities are being sold at $42 for a 1-gallon jug and $220 for a 5-gallon bucket.
"We use a peroxide, glycerin and ethanol-based (formula) for a simple hand sanitizer. We make them in multiple 400-gallon batches minimum. And we try to fill them all here in-house, just to have it ready for anybody and everybody," Ramos said. "But the cool thing is, is our CDC formula. You put this in a spray bottle and actually use it as a disinfectant. The alcohol content is so high that it will kill just about any bacteria."
Silent Brigade Distillery has increased its efforts since the staff began making hand sanitizer in March, converting the area that previously had tables for customers into a full-fledged production site.
"Before, we were struggling to keep up (with demand). Now, we have about 6,000 gallons that we would love to have anybody come on down to come get it," said Ramos.
While some businesses are ordering hand sanitizer and PPEs, other businesses already have the supplies on hand. Brandon Allen with Allen Music in Paducah said his store already has face masks, thanks to his family.
"My wife and mother-in-law both sew. And so they got online and learned how to sew these efficient, up-to-code masks," said Allen, adding that many of the masks his family makes are donated to Hope Unlimited.
Allen said he has also bought hand sanitizer for his business, although the bottles were hard to come by.
"Kroger hasn't had any. Walmart hasn't had any. So this has been the toughest to find," said Allen.
Allen said he's still working to determine whether he'll fully reopen his store on May 20, which is the date that Beshear announced retailers can reopen. In the meantime, Allen Music is offering curbside services.
For more information, visit Allen Music's Facebook page or allenmusicshop.com.