NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said the state has asked businesses to take the "Tennessee Pledge," and open in a way that keeps customers and employees safe.
The pledge is part of the state's economic recovery plan. It also asks employees of businesses in the state to commit to protecting themselves, their co-workers and customers. It asks all Tennesseans to follow guidelines for social distancing, hygiene and wearing protective equipment when appropriate.
Speaking during his daily COVID-19 briefing on Monday, Lee also said all state employees will continue to work from home until May 26.
Restaurants in 89 of 95 counties in Tennessee opened at half capacity on Monday, despite the fact that the state saw a major jump in cases over the weekend.
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed the state'st total confirmed cases rose to 9,918 on Monday. That's an increase of 2.6% from the day before.
On Sunday, the state reported its highest one-day increase: 478 cases, which was a 5.2% increase from Saturday's total.
As of Monday, 184 coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed in Tennessee.
The state health department reports that 4,720 people have recovered from the virus in Tennessee.
So far, 154,000 people have been tested in the state.
To read the Tennessee Pledge guidelines for businesses, click here.