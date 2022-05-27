AURORA, KY — Some of you are hitting the road this weekend to celebrate Memorial Day weekend, and your travel has positive impacts on local business. Local restaurants and other businesses in the Kentucky Lake area are gearing up for an above average weekend in sales, but this summer has its challenges.
Inflation and supply chain issues are making it difficult this year for Amazin' Blaze Bar-B-Que, Belew's Dairy Bar and The Hitching Post and Old Country Store. This is something they're working through to prepare for an above average weekend in sales.
These three businesses in Aurora, Kentucky, depend on summer travel for sales. For Amazin' Blaze, and its owner Jeff Russell, this is their first summer with a store front.
"We've seen an influx of basically twice daily sales than we did during the winter months," says Russell.
Heading into the weekend, businesses are facing inflation, supply chain issues and a worker shortage. This holiday weekend looks different this year for these popular Kentucky Lake destinations.
Stocking up for Memorial Day is costing them more than years past for all three Aurora businesses.
"Chicken has gone up 60% in the last two months, so that's a big, big price increase on the chicken," says Russell.
Next door, the owner of Belew's Dairy Bar David Norwood is experiencing the same issues.
"You never know when it's going to go up, but it is a lot higher than it was a year ago," says Norwood.
This issue isn't sparing The Hitching Post either. They're experiencing longer wait times when ordering products. That’s having a trickledown effect to customer. These businesses are being forced to raise their prices, something they didn't want to do, in order to make a profit.
"We did have to adjust our pricing. We tried to hold off as long as we could, but it just got to the point when we just had to make some changes," says Russell.
That's not changing their positive outlook for the weekend.
"We're just trying to keep the price as low as we can for our loyal customer base," says Russell.
Belew's and Amazin' Blaze are also working through a worker shortage, but summer months are opening schedules for high school and college students. Despite the challenges, they're all fully stocked at staffed for this weekend.