PADUCAH- Butyl acrylate, a hazardous chemical, has not been detected in Paducah following the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, according to Paducah Water.
The utility provider says it's estimated the Ohio River water that formerly contained butyl acrylate likely moved pas Paducah's water intakes on Friday. There was not an impact to Paducah's water source, and Paducah Water hasn't seen any detectable levels of the chemical following the train derailment.
Paducah water also says the chemical was not detected within 650 miles of Paducah, with their results aligning with findings form studies done by ORANSCO, Greater Cincinnati Water Works, and Louisville water.
Paducah Water no longer considers the release of butyl acrylate from the derailment as a concern.